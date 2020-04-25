MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officers say a 32-year-old North Branch man has severe injuries following a motorcycle crash Saturday morning.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call at about 11:08 a.m. of a personal injury crash involving a truck and a motorcycle at Athens Trail and Interstate 35 in Lent Township.
When officer arrived they discovered a Ford F150 pickup truck and a Harley Davidson motorcycle were involved in the crash.
The motorcyclist was transported to Regions Hospital. He was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the pickup truck, a juvenile from Lakeville, was not injured.
Initial investigation shows the driver of the pickup truck failed to yield to the oncoming motorcycle. Authorities say that it doesn’t appear to be any other contributing factors at this time.
The crash remains under investigation by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.
