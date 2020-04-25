Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has debuted a new website where Minnesotans can find a COVID-19 testing site near them.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 11 a.m.: Saturday’s update from the Minnesota Department of Health says 244 more Minnesotans have COVID-19, and 23 more people have died.
- 10:40 a.m.: Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith joined a group of 22 Democratic senators in sending a letter asking for future legislation to address the coronavirus pandemic includes resources to meet domestic and sexual violence survivors’ “urgent housing needs.”
- 9:16 a.m.: Caribou Coffee workers say they plan to protest unsafe working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic in cars outside of a Roseville drive-through on Monday.
- 8:58 a.m.: U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar helped write a letter calling on agencies to address problems in meat supply chains during the COVID-19 pandemic.
