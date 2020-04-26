MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old Ely man is hospitalized after the St. Louis County Sheriff’s office says he led deputies on a high-speed stolen car chase early Sunday morning.
Deputies initially tried to pull the man over just after midnight near Virginia when he fled. Law enforcement used stop sticks and the P.I.T. maneuver to try and stop the thief during the course of the 15-mile chase.
The thief eventually lost control of the vehicle and rolled it several times. Investigators say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt, and was ejected.
He was airlifted to a Duluth-area hospital for treatment. His exact condition is now known, but his injuries have been described as non-life threatening. Authorities say he will likely face several felony charges.
