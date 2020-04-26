MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 3,602. Twenty-eight more people also died, bringing the death total to 272.
The update marked a 156 case increase in confirmed cases from Saturday. It was also the largest single-day jump in deaths thus far.
According to MDH, 285 people who tested positive are currently fighting the illness in a hospital — with 115 of them listed in intensive care units. Fortunately, 1,774 patients have recovered from the virus and no longer need to be isolated.
Health officials say 58,987 Minnesotans have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly for the elderly and those with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who contract the virus recover.
In a press conference this week, Gov. Tim Walz told reporters that Minnesota hasn’t seen its peak yet. Minnesota’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 4, but the governor has hinted that it may be extended. Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order runs through May 26.
