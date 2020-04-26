Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —The number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota rose to 3,446 on Saturday; with health officials reporting another 23 coronavirus related deaths, the total death toll now sits at 244 people. Meanwhile, Gov. Tim Walz on Saturday signed Executive Order 20-46, authorizing certain out-of-state healthcare professionals to provide aid in Minnesota during the COVID-19 peacetime emergency.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- Last Night.: St. Paul Fire Department received 7,348 donated face masks.
