MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say a man is dead after a single motorcycle crash in Millwood Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 9:02 p.m. to County Road 17 and 425th Street.

Officials say 57-year-old Patrick Kraker was driving his Harley motorcycle when it left the roadway and went into an open field and crashed.

Authorities say a witness was already performing CPR on the victim prior to emergency personnel’s arrival. The 57-year-old Waite Park man was transported to Melrose Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No additional details are available at this time.

