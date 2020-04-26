MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pierce County say a man has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Wisconsin.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, officials responded around 10:23 a.m. to County Highway F, one mile north of County Highway FF.
Upon arrival, emergency crews found a man with serious injuries lying outside a vehicle. Officials say the car was fully engulfed in flames. A high power line was also seen scattered across the roadway, blocking all lanes of traffic.
According to the state patrol, the victim was the only occupant of the vehicle. The man was transported to a hospital from the crash scene. His condition is unknown at this time.
Officials say speed appears to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
