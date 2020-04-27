



An 11 year-old from Prior Lake learned how to sew in order to provide homemade face masks for those who need them most.

Peyton Chambers wakes up early everyday to get her school work done and then spends her afternoons and evenings sewing, according to her dad Tyler Chambers.

To date, she has made over 300 masks.

Peyton is selling her masks for $10 a piece — and every time someone buys one, she donates one.

She donated masks Saturday to the Prior Lake Fire Station, and has also donated to numerous assisted living facilities around the area.

She also has made mask shipments to Illinois, Iowa, Alabama, Wisconsin, California, New York and Georgia.

“She loves donating these masks and hearing the stories of where they go and the people who they are helping. It has been very fulfilling for her,” Tyler Chambers said.

Tyler also said the Bemidji Woolen Mills helped out in donating thread and nylon cording for the tie strings since they are hard to come by.

If you’d like to purchase one of Peyton’s face masks email: peytonraechambers@gmail.com.

