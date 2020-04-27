



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Monday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Minnesota has risen to 3,816, up 214 cases from Sunday.

Fourteen more people also died, bringing the death total to 286.

According to MDH, 292 people who tested positive for the virus are currently fighting the illness in a hospital — with 122 of them listed in intensive care units. Fortunately, 1,842 patients have recovered from the virus and no longer need to be isolated.

Among those who tested positive for COVID-19, 823 are health care workers.

Hennepin County has been affected the most so far, with 1,416 cases and 188 deaths. Nobles County remains at the second-most cases in the state with 399. Nobles County is home to the JBS pork plant in Worthington, where an outbreak has been reported.

Ramsey County has the third-most cases with 297.

Health officials say over 61,000 Minnesotans have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly for the elderly and those with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who contract the virus recover.

In a press conference last week, Gov. Tim Walz told reporters that Minnesota hasn’t seen its peak yet. Minnesota’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 4, but the governor has hinted that it may be extended. Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order runs through May 26.

