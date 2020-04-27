MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A local non-profit is stepping up to help in the fight against COVID-19.
Firefighters For Healing on Monday announced that it is donating $10,000 to the Hennepin Heroes campaign to show their support for the men and women within the hospital walls of Hennepin County Medical Center who are facing the challenges of COVID-19 head-on.
“We want to bring relief and support to the frontline,” said Firefighters For Healing Founder, Jake LaFerriere, who was hospitalized in Hennepin Healthcare’s Burn Center in 2010. “I’ve seen firsthand their dedication and resilience, bravery and sacrifice. To mark our 10th anniversary of service, we are donating $10,000 to help provide supplies and meals to ease the daily pressure for frontline workers.”
The Hennepin Heroes fund was established by the Hennepin Healthcare Foundation in response to the generosity of the community for its healthcare workers. Donations help acquire personal protective equipment, technology for virtual connections, food and lodging.
Sherman Associates is also supporting Hennepin Heroes, providing lodging at The Canopy by Hilton-Mill District so workers don’t expose their loved ones to the virus.
“We are grateful to the many workers who are sacrificing to take care of others,” said Chris Sherman, Senior Vice president, Sherman Associates. “Their tireless efforts save lives. We hope the entire community joins us in supporting and thanking these heroes.”
If you’d like to make a contribution to the Hennepin Heroes fund click here.
You must log in to post a comment.