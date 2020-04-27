MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The state of Minnesota, despite its relatively sparse population density, has been ranked almost among the top 10 most difficult states to live in when it comes to social distancing.
The practice of social distancing has been encouraged nationwide since the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in order to slow the spread of the disease. Experts recommend staying at least 6 feet away from anyone you don’t live with.
According to a new survey from Wallethub, Minnesota ranks 11th when it comes to the overall difficulty for enacting this social distancing policy.
“Our data set ranges from whether residents have supportive relationships to how non-essential travel has changed due to the pandemic and how much consumers spent on social activities before COVID-19,” Wallethub reported.
Minnesota’s ranking derives, in part, because of the amount of time and money its residents spend on social activities.
For instance, Minnesota ranks behind only Utah among U.S. states when it comes to volunteer rate.
Also, adjusted for the cost of living, Minnesota ranks third in the nation when it comes to total consumer expenditures related to social activities, behind only Virginia and New Jersey.
Among the states that ranked higher than Minnesota for the overall difficulty in social distancing, Utah topped the list. It was followed by New Hampshire, Montana, Colorado and Alaska.
You must log in to post a comment.