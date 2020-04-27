MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers announced an Emergency Order Monday allowing some nonessential businesses in the state to reopen, but with safety measures in place.
Emergency Order #34 allows nonessential businesses in Wisconsin to do curbside drop-off of goods and animals. This will allow businesses like dog groomers, small engine repair shops, upholstery businesses and others to safely open.
The order also allows outdoor recreational rentals — such as boats, golf carts, kayaks, ATVs and other similar recreational vehicles. Additionally, automatic or self-service car washes would be able to operate.
All of these businesses must operate free of contact with customers and be able to be performed by one staff member. Also, they must provide payment options online or over the phone and implement proper disinfecting practices.
“This order means that every business across our state can do things like deliveries, mailings, curbside pick-up and drop-off, and it’s an important step in making sure that while folks are staying safer at home, they can also continue to support small businesses across our state,” Gov. Evers said.
The order goes into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
You must log in to post a comment.