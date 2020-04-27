COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday is a big day for some Minnesota businesses as several companies will be back in operation for the first time in weeks. Up to 100,000 Minnesotans could get back to non-critical jobs. It doesn’t mean the stay-at-home order is lifted — that continues to May 4. For more national updates, follow CBS News’ live blog.

  • 6 a.m.: Up to 100,000 Minnesotans could return to work Monday as restrictions are eased for some non-critical businesses.
  • 5 a.m.: A growing number of U.S. states — including Minnesota — plan to join hard-hit European countries this week in starting to lift lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Last night: Some employees at Shakopee Amazon warehouse walk off job, protesting working conditions.
  • Yesterday: Check out Sunday’s headlines right here.

