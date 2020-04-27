



A Minnesota native has launched a website to connect mask makers with those who need the personal protective equipment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The website, MaskHelpers.org, was launched on April 18. In its first week, people have mailed over 1,500 masks to 500 families across nearly every state in the U.S.

Burnsville native Luke Stadtler, the lead developer at Rocket Referrals, says they are now trying to spread the word about the mask exchange program.

“It’s an amazing feeling when you see how many people in our communities are willing to step up and help during this pandemic,” Stadtler said. “We know there are more people willing to help, we just need to get the word out.”

Anyone who wants to donate a cloth face mask can sign up at MaskHelpers.org as a ‘mask maker’. According to the company, ‘mask makers’ are responsible for covering the costs to create and send the masks but also have the option of requesting materials and postage to be donated through the website.

People who want to help but are unable to make face maks are encouraged to get the word out by recruiting ‘masks makers’ or by donating materials. And of course, those who are in need of a mask can also request one on their website. To learn more click here.