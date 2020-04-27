



Mayo Clinic has officially launched a new skill for Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service, to provide users with a convenient way to get the latest information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

So how does it work?

Users who have an Alexa-enabled device, such as Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, can enable the skill “Mayo Clinic Answers on COVID-19” on their machine. By doing so, subscribers can get the information from Mayo Clinic experts on the pandemic and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Amazon has more information on how to enable a new Alexa skill here.

“The ‘Mayo Clinic Answers on COVID-19’ skill for Alexa offers the latest information on symptoms, prevention and how to cope in a hands-free way using only the voice ― a fact that is especially important when we’re trying to reduce the spread of a virus transmitted by physical contact,” explained Sandhya Pruthi, M.D., a Mayo Clinic physician and medical director for Mayo’s Health Education and Content Services.

WATCH: Dr. Sandhya Pruthi talks about ‘Mayo Clinic Answers on COVID-19’

Once you have the “Mayo Clinic Answers on COVID-19” skill enabled on your Alexa device, you can then start to use it to stay informed. To do so, say “Alexa, open Mayo Clinic Answers on COVID-19.” Then ask questions about the virus, such as, “What are the symptoms of coronavirus?” Alexa will respond with answers from experts at Mayo Clinic and CDC.

The “Mayo Clinic Answers on COVID-19” is the second Alexa skill that Mayo has developed. The medical center also has a “Mayo Clinic First-Aid” skill that offers guidance for treating dozens of incidents.

