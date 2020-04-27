Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police say a missing woman who has Alzheimer’s disease has been located safe Monday morning.
The elderly woman, named Dawn, was last seen walking away from the 10100 block of James Avenue Sunday.
Police say her grandson located her Monday morning. She was cold, but in good spirits.
Muddy, chilly, but healthy, and very happy!! Dawn was found by her Grandson this morning. Her daughter spoke to her grandson via phone and asked if she was walking and talking. Dawn said in the background, “I am singing!” Thanks to all the people that helped look for her. pic.twitter.com/HbxIF7KX9E
— Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) April 27, 2020
Bloomington police thanked those who helped look for her.
