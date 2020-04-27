COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
Filed Under:Bloomington, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police say a missing woman who has Alzheimer’s disease has been located safe Monday morning.

The elderly woman, named Dawn, was last seen walking away from the 10100 block of James Avenue Sunday.

Police say her grandson located her Monday morning. She was cold, but in good spirits.

Bloomington police thanked those who helped look for her.

