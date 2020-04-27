Comments
Rachel Perron, of Kowalski’s, appeared on WCCO Mid-Morning Monday with tips on how to make the most of your groceries. Here are the tips she shared with us.
1. Follow the example set at the store.
- If we store it in refrigeration, so should you.
- Never store bananas, tomatoes or avocados in the refrigerator.
- Some produce (like apples, citrus, mangoes, etc.) can go either way, but most produce (esp. fruit) tastes best at room temperature, so let it sit out before eating it.
2. Keep certain items separate from each other.
- Onions stored with potatoes may cause them to sprout.
- Keep fruits and vegetables separate (some produce ethylene; others are sensitive to it).
3. Wash produce when you get it home, with some exceptions.
- Berries may be washed with a vinegar solution, but they must be thoroughly dry before storage.
- Mushrooms should be removed from plastic and put in a paper bag.
4. Wash produce even if you won’t eat the skin.
- Esp. melons but also any produce you will slice through, i.e. bananas, citrus, onions.
5. DRY produce! It’s just as important as washing it.
- Moisture is the enemy! Humidity in the crisper is okay, standing water is not.
- For greens, separate leaves, chop or tear, wash, then let them COMPLETELY air dry. Store them in open/vented plastic bags with paper towels.
6. Treat herbs with care.
- Remove any twist ties or rubber bands!
- Prep herbs like greens – wash and dry thoroughly.
- Store woody herbs like rosemary and thyme like greens (with paper towels in bags).
- Store tender herbs like parsley and cilantro like flowers (stems in water).
- Special note: Basil doesn’t like to be refrigerated. Store it at room temp. like a floral arrangement. It makes a pretty counter display!
