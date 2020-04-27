COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura says he’s considering a presidential run.

On Monday, Ventura tweeted that he’s “testing the waters” and if he were going to run for president, the Green party would be his first choice. He’d be up against President Donald Trump, a Republican, as well as Democratic challenger and former vice president Joe Biden.

In a follow-up tweet, he clarified that he hasn’t filed anything, but did authorize a letter of interest that was sent on his behalf to the Green Party.

“I’m testing the waters for Green Party nomination. I’m an independent. I’m not a Democrat or a Republican because I know they’re not the solution,” Ventura said.

In late September, Ventura hinted at a possible 2020 run. At the time, he said if he were to join the race for the White House, he’d wait until the pool of candidates narrowed.

Ventura was Minnesota’s independent governor from 1999 to 2003. Since then, he’s written a number of books and currently hosts a show called “The World According to Jesse” on RT America.

