MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms with 12 rookie free agents who went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft.
The signings include:
– Brady Aiello, T, Oregon
– Jake Bargas, TE, North Carolina
– Dan Chisena, WR, Penn State
– Nevelle Clarke, CB, Central Florida
– Quartney Davis, WR, Texas A&M
– Myles Dorn, S, North Carolina
– Jordan Fehr, LB, Appalachian State
– Nakia Griffin-Stewart, TE, Pittsburgh
– Tyler Higby, G, Michigan State
– Jake Lacina, C, Augustana
– Blake Lynch, LB, Baylor
– David Moa, DT, Boise State
In the 2020 NFL Draft, Minnesota had a haul of 15 picks, setting a record for the number of selections made by one team in a seven-round format of the draft, which began in 1994.
The team drafted wide receiver Justin Jefferson and cornerback Jeff Gladney in the first round. With their third selection, offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland fell to the team at No. 58.
You must log in to post a comment.