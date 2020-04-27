Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine Island say four people are injured after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening.
According to Pine Island Fire, the department was called around 6:27 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of Highway 52 and North Main Street. Officials say the vehicle crashed after Minnesota State Patrol and Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office had attempted to make a traffic stop.
The four occupants of the car were transported to St. Mary’s ER with injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time. The individuals are listed as being from St. Paul.
No additional information is available at this time.
