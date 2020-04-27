Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Lake Henry Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 4:22 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of County Road 19 and Country Road 129.
Officials say a 68-year-old St. Martin man was driving eastbound on Country Road 19 when he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto County Road 129, hitting a 36-year-old Paynesville woman who was traveling westbound.
Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the sheriff’s office, both drivers were wearing seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.