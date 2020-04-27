COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Lake Henry Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 4:22 p.m. to a crash at the intersection of County Road 19 and Country Road 129.

Officials say a 68-year-old St. Martin man was driving eastbound on Country Road 19 when he attempted to make a left-hand turn onto County Road 129, hitting a 36-year-old Paynesville woman who was traveling westbound.

Both drivers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, both drivers were wearing seat belts. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

