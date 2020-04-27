Draft Could Bring Vikings More Help Now Than North FoesThe Minnesota Vikings were forced by a salary-cap crunch this spring into a soft remodel, with many more exits than enhancements to the lineup.

Vikings Prioritize Defensive Line On Final Day Of DraftWith a 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame, coming out of an SEC school in the middle rounds of the draft, the Minnesota Vikings had an ideal model in mind for South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum. That's Danielle Hunter, who became last year the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks.

2020 NFL Draft: Minnesota Vikings Select Boise State OT Ezra Cleveland In Second RoundThe Minnesota Vikings have added offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland from the Boise State Broncos to their roster following the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Matt Birk Develops New App Built For Sports Fans, Letting Them Get Back Into The GameWhen football returns, the former Vikings player has got a new way for fans to watch it on television.