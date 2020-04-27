Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man had to be extricated from his car after a bad car crash in central Minnesota on Monday.
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says the single vehicle crash happened in Burbank Township, just south of 227th Avenue NE, at about 12:45 p.m. The driver had been travelling northbound on County Road 9 in a 2007 Chevy Impala when he left the road and collided with a tree, according to a news release.
On scene, law enforcement says the 43-year-old Hawick man was removed from the wreckage by emergency personnel and flown to the St. Cloud Hospital.
His current condition is unknown and his identity has not been released.
