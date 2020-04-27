MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Spare Key, a Minnesota-based non-profit, announced Monday that it’s launching a Virtual H.O.R.S.E Tournament for young people up to 18 years old.
The free tournament will be held online over Memorial Day weekend.
H.O.R.S.E is a basketball game where players take turns shooting from different locations. If someone makes a shot but their opponent misses, the rival will get a letter toward the word ‘horse’. The first person to spell out the word loses.
“This is a double-elimination tournament that will be held online between two players,” said Hunt. “We will provide each player with a special link that will go live on Spare Key’s Facebook page and allow virtual attendees to follow the action in real-time.”
Officials say the tournament is social distance friendly as only four people are needed for each game set: someone to hold a smartphone to capture a player’s action and the players themselves.
“We’re mindful of the fact that large gatherings are not something we should be encouraging right now,” said Hunt. “The Virtual H.O.R.S.E. Tournament gives young people the chance to compete for prizes in a fun and unique way.”
According to Spare Key, if there are more players than slots available the organization will expand its playing schedule.
To register for the free Virtual H.O.R.S.E Tournament click here.
You must log in to post a comment.