MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Retail giant Target has kept its nearly 2,000 stores open across the U.S., continuously changing how it operates to keep employees and customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Minnesota-based company says its online sales have increased over 275% in the month of April.

On Tuesday, Target CEO Brian Cornell joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss online sales, protecting employees during a pandemic and the future of retail.

Amid the #coronavirus crisis, @Target has kept its nearly 2,000 stores open across the country & online sales have increased more than 275% this month. Chairman & CEO Brian Cornell shares what the company is doing to keep employees & customers safe, and the future of retail. pic.twitter.com/oiiCaqqBcl — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) April 28, 2020

“Clearly, as people spent more time at home and were getting advice to avoid being out in public, we started seeing digital sales soar,” Cornell said. “In March, they grew over 100%, but in April, growing over 275%.”

Cornell says it’s part of changes that consumers are making right now as they combat the virus and focus on their own health and safety.

As far as safety of Target’s employees during the pandemic, Cornell says the company has made big investments in team pay and benefits, as well as investments to improve their safety.

Cornell says Target has also invested heavily in the safety of guests who visit their stores.

“We have put up plexiglass shields at the check lane as you’re checking out of our stores, there’s decals on the floor making sure people provide that 6 feet of space that’s so necessary right now,” he said.

Target does monitor the number of guests inside their stores.

In response to unhappy Target workers expected to walk out on May 1, Cornell says “he always wants to hear from our team” and that most of the feedback he gets is positive.

“I hear great stories of pride, and I expect on May 1 we’ll have our teams in place and we’ll be serving America as we do each and every day of this pandemic,” Cornell said.

As far as providing COVID-19 testing sites in Target parking lots, Cornell says lots are available for testing, but the company doesn’t have the teams to do testing. Target is currently looking for partners on testing.