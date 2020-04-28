MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis plans to make additional changes to its transportation network in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting April 29, Minneapolis will be adding 11 miles of “Stay Healthy Streets” — loop routes to support more space for active recreation while social distancing.
There are three separate loop routes — north Minneapolis, northeast Minneapolis and south Minneapolis. These loops will mostly follow along residential streets, and will generally be closed to thru traffic to allow people to safely walk, bike, rollerblade etc.
The city has also implemented automated pedestrian walk signals at more than 400 intersections. Crews have been placing signs on the signal posts around Minneapolis to notify people that the signal will change automatically to reduce the spread of germs.
Additional details on “Stay Healthy Streets” are available on the city’s website.
