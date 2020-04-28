



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State Health officials say Minnesota can currently test roughly 2,400 patients a day for suspected COVID-19.

That number is up from 927 tests per day a week ago — and the goal is to increase testing to 5,000 a day by Monday.

Many are turning to the state’s new website with a map to find a testing location.

Some Minnesotans like 77-year-old Linda Peterson of Plymouth are realizing the information on the website can change by the minute.

“I got sick the first of April and my symptoms were low grade fever for two weeks, terrible night sweats where I would have to change pajamas,” Peterson said.

After having COVID-19 symptoms for three and a half weeks, Peterson decided it was time to get tested.

“It’s a combination of pieces of mind letting people know who keep asking me in Florida was it? wasn’t it? should we be afraid?” Peterson said.

So she went to the state’s testing map website on Sunday.

According to the site, her primary care facility, the Park Nicollet Plymouth Clinic, was testing symptomatic patients.

But when she called the next morning to make an appointment she was told that she could not get one.

“She didn’t know about it, she said the same old guidelines are still in effect,” Peterson said.

HealthPartners runs the clinic and says they hope to be testing all patients with symptoms by next week.

We’ve learned the state’s testing map changes daily and sometimes, hourly.

Some providers are ready now to test all symptomatic patients.

“Anyone who is symptomatic can currently be tested. We have opened that up as of this week,” said Sally Wahman, vice president of primary care for Allina Health.

Right now, Allina Health has eight testing sights in the state with the capacity to do 350 a day for now — they’re accepting anyone who has symptoms.

“I think all the systems will be moving to this over time, but we are just all at different places right now,” Wahman said.

To see if you qualify for a test just select a location on the map and click “see more details below.” Each testing location will say which populations they’re accepting for tests now.

“There’s so much changing right now I’m sure it’s going to be hard to keep up with all the variation,” Wahman said.

Most of the providers want you to call ahead before showing up for a test. Call specific testing sights for the latest information.

