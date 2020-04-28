WASHINGTON (AP/WCCO) — President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday meant to stave off a shortage of chicken, pork and other meat on American supermarket shelves because of the coronavirus.
The order will use the Defense Production Act to classify meat processing as a critical industry to ensure that production plants stay open.
The order comes after industry leaders warned that consumers could see meat shortages in a matter of days after workers at major facilities tested positive for the virus.
A senior White House official outlined the order on condition of anonymity to discuss it before its release.
Minnesota’s Republican delegation of U.S. Representatives — Tom Emmer, Jim Hagedorn, and Pete Stauber — issued a statement applauding Trump’s decision.
“I applaud President Trump’s announcement, and thank him for his swift action and response to this issue I raised. Now more than ever, the agriculture community needs our attention and assistance. This action is a testament to the Administration’s commitment to them,” Emmer said.
However, the state’s health commissioner Jan Malcolm said Trump’s decision seemed “problematic, to say the least,” when asked to comment during state officials’ 2 p.m. briefing on the latest COVID-19 headlines. She noted that the large jump in positive cases Tuesday — at 365 total, the largest one-day jump yet — was partly due to the intensive testing that’s being done in regions of the state that have food processing outbreaks.
