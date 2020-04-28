Skating Coach Diane Ness Is Itching To Get Out And 'Just Glide!'Since the outbreak struck the "State of Hockey," it's been a long time since a hockey arena has been open. And that matters if you want to become a better hockey player.

Coronavirus In Minnesota: Minnetonka's 'Virtual Family Challenge' Is Keeping Homebound Community EngagedMinnetonka's community education program is led by Tim Litfin, who is serving his city by getting creative.

Draft Could Bring Vikings More Help Now Than North FoesThe Minnesota Vikings were forced by a salary-cap crunch this spring into a soft remodel, with many more exits than enhancements to the lineup.

Vikings Prioritize Defensive Line On Final Day Of DraftWith a 6-foot-5, 260-pound frame, coming out of an SEC school in the middle rounds of the draft, the Minnesota Vikings had an ideal model in mind for South Carolina defensive end D.J. Wonnum. That's Danielle Hunter, who became last year the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks.