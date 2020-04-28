Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Vice President Mike Pence returns to Minnesota on Tuesday. He’s scheduled to tour Rochester’s Mayo Clinic to learn about a new coronavirus testing partnership.
Gov. Tim Walz is scheduled to join the vice president. Walz plans to walk Pence through the state’s partnership with Mayo and the University of Minnesota to expand testing for COVID-19. The partnership is expected to boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day.
“This is not a state that’s just going to get through COVID-19; this is a state that’s going to lead this nation and the world out of this,” Walz vowed of his ”moonshot.”
Pence recognized Walz’s efforts at a White House briefing Thursday.
Pence’s visit comes a day after President Donald Trump announced new guidelines for expanded testing and tracing.
Members of the president’s coronavirus task force say next month, the country will be capable of testing 8 million people.
The Mayo Clinic has also been doing pioneering work in the research on blood plasma from survivors, which has show some promise as a potential therapy for COVID-19 patients.
Minnesota has one of the lowest confirmed cases per-capita in the country, but its testing has lagged behind what the Walz administration says is needed. An Associated Press analysis of data from the COVID Tracking Project shows that Minnesota now ranks among the lowest states in per-capita testing, sixth from the bottom at 10.51 per 100,000 residents, with Kansas last at 9.01. Rhode Island is the highest at 50.51. while New York, the hardest hit state, ranks second at 41.21.
