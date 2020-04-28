Coronavirus: Latest News | Community Resources | COVID-19 Info | Download Our App | CBSN Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vice President Mike Pence toured Mayo Clinic’s COVID-19 labs in Rochester Tuesday.
WATCH ESME MURPHY’S FULL 1-ON-1 INTERVIEW WITH VICE PRESIDENT PENCE
He offered praise to the clinic and its testing partnership with the state and the University of Minnesota.
Pence toured the labs where plasma from survivors is collected and tested. He says the work being done in Minnesota will serve as an example to other states.
As he left Mayo Clinic, the vice president stopped his motorcade to get out and greet the healthcare workers applauding him. Pence responded by clapping for them, and thanking them.
Pence chose not to wear a face mask during the tour — even though it’s Mayo Clinic policy. When asked about it, he said he is tested often and is negative for the coronavirus.
In the video above, WCCO’s Esme Murphy spoke one-on-one with the vice president about testing, the food supply and bi-partisanship in the midst of the crisis.
