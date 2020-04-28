MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota saw its biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases Tuesday as officials reported 365 additional lab-confirmed cases, bringing the state’s total to 4,181.
Fifteen more people also died, bringing the death total to 301.
Since the outbreak began in Minnesota early last month, more than 63,829 people have been tested for the respiratory illness, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, last year.
Currently, 314 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 120 in intensive care beds.
About half of the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation, health officials say.
For most who get COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.
In a press conference last week, Gov. Tim Walz told reporters that Minnesota hasn’t seen its peak yet. Minnesota’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 4, but the governor has hinted that it may be extended. Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order runs through May 26.
