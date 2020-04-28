Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz will meet with Vice President Mike Pence, who has an appointment at Rochester’s Mayo Clinic to learn about a new coronavirus testing “moonshot” that has the famed clinic partnering with the state and its flagship university to quickly boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day. Follow national updates on CBS News’ live blog.
- 6 a.m.: Vice President Mike Pence is set to visit Rochester’s Mayo Clinic Tuesday to learn about coronavirus testing.
- 5:30 a.m.: U.S. oil nosedived towards $10 a barrel Tuesday after a major exchange-traded fund started selling its short-term contracts of the commodity, and storage concerns mounted as the coronavirus strangled demand.
- 5 a.m.: By Tuesday night, 1 million people in the United States are likely to have caught the new coronavirus disease. Meanwhile, a growing number of states are easing measures aimed at curbing the virus.
