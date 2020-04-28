COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz will meet with Vice President Mike Pence, who has an appointment at Rochester’s Mayo Clinic to learn about a new coronavirus testing “moonshot” that has the famed clinic partnering with the state and its flagship university to quickly boost the state’s capacity to 20,000 tests a day. Follow national updates on CBS News’ live blog.

