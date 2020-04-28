Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Tuesday, April 28 as Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota. It’s meant to recognize the “high price transportation workers have paid in the construction and maintenance of Minnesota’s transportation system.”
According to a news release, 35 MnDOT workers and 15 contractors have lost their lives while working on Minnesota highways since 1960.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is honoring these men and women Tuesday. And the Interstate 35W Bridge in Minneapolis will be lit orange in their memory.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gov. Walz’s stay-at-home order, MnDOT is not holding any public events for Worker Memorial Day.
However, they are reminding drivers to be alert when driving through work zones, with the following recommendations:
- Watch for signs, equipment and workers
- Minimize distractions behind the wheel
- Avoid tailgating
- Follow posted speed limits and directional signs
- Be patient and expect delays
A list of Minnesota’s fallen workers is available by clicking here or at the worker memorial at MnDOT’s headquarters.
