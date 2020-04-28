



President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday evening to keep meat processing plants open via the Defense Production Act.

The White House says the decision is about protecting the nation’s food supply. It comes eight days after JBS, a pork processing plant in Worthington, was forced to indefinitely close its doors after more than two dozen employees tested positive for COVID-19.

JBS is a big operation. It supplies about 4% of the nation’s pork. And you don’t have to venture far from their Worthington processing plant to see whose impacted by their closing.

“One hundred percent of our pork comes from them,” said Troy Wietzema of W-2’s Quality Meats.

Wietzema said ever since the plant closed, the question has been — how soon can it reopen?

“It affects a lot more people than just a local farmer. It trickles on through. It comes from us, the feed guy, it goes all the way through. It affects everybody,” Wietzema said.

While the plant’s more than 2,000 employees could soon return to work, safety concerns remain. Minnesota health commissioner Jan Malcolm calls the president’s decision problematic.

UFCW, union that represents the workers, is also asking the administration for clear, safety standards. They want access to the federal PPE stockpile and daily testing for employees. And they want JBS and other plants to be constantly monitored by federal inspectors.

“Our whole goal is to get JBS up and running,” said Mayor Mike Kuhle.

Kuhle believes the company has strengthened its safety measures as it aims to reopen.

“When the ag producers are not doing well, Worthington is not doing well,” Kuhle said. “We are excited and we want to get them back and running as soon as possible.”

Union representatives for JBS’ employees plan on meeting with lawmakers and Gov. Walz in Worthington on Wednesday.