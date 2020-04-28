Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The creators of some popular Minnesota high school hockey hair-related videos are doing their part to help out during the pandemic.
“Game On! Minnesota” reached out to who they consider the top-10 hockey hair boys from the state tourney this year to see how their “flow” is doing with salons being closed.
“Game On! Minnesota” calls the video “Flowvid 19.” Not only are they checking in on the hockey players’ long locks, but also wanted to see how they’re coping with the quarantine.
A few hockey hair all stars are reminding Minnesotans that “the flow must go on.”
“Game On! Minnesota” is also using this video as an opportunity for the community to raise money for Second Harvest food bank. Visit 2harvest.org to donate — for $50 you could supply three emergency food boxes to people in need.
