Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Eleven-year-old Isaiah Ringhand has gone missing from his rural Ironton-area home, according to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s office.
Ringhand was last seen late Tuesday morning. Investigators are not sure where he may have gone.
He is 60 pounds, stands about 4-feet tall, and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a tan Carhartt jacket and camo boots.
Drones, K-9 officers and a mounted patrol are assisting in the search, focusing on a wooded area near his home.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 218-829-4749.
You must log in to post a comment.