Tuesday on WCCO Mid-Morning, Simek’s shared these quick and easy recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Simek’s Lasagna Soup
• 5 minutes preparation time
• 3-4 hours cook time
• 6 servings
INGREDIENTS
• 1 SIMEK’S Lasagna
• 32oz Chicken Broth
• Shredded mozzarella for topping (optional)
DIRECTIONS
1. Leave lasagna to thaw enough to be cut with a knife. Cut into 1-inch slices and place in crock pot.
2. Cover with chicken broth. I used 9 cups of water and 7 bouillon cubes (my cubes each make 1 C broth).
3. Cook on high for 3 hours or until heated through.
4. Top with a sprinkling of shredded mozzarella if desired.
SIMEK’S Hawaiian BBQ Meatball Kabobs
• 15 minutes preparation time
• 10 minutes cook time
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pkg SIMEK’S Meatballs (any variety)
• 1 can (8 oz.) Pineapple Chunks with juice
• 1 Bell Pepper, cut into small pieces
• 1 Jalapeno, cut into small pieces (optional)
• 1-1/4 cup BBQ
DIRECTIONS
1. Thaw meatballs for approximately 45 minutes.
2. Slide meatballs pineapple and vegetables onto skewers.
3. Lightly oil the grill, brush sauce on kabobs and place on the prepared grill.
4. Grill over medium heat for approximately 5 minutes or until heated thoroughly.
5. Brush kabobs with BBQ sauce while grilling, and remember to turn kabobs often to prevent burning.
You must log in to post a comment.