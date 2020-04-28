MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Spring Farm Sanctuary in Long Lake is now offering a creative way for teachers and students to go on a field trip during this time of distance learning.
The animal sanctuary is offering local teachers and their classrooms a free 20-minute virtual visit. Students will get to meet animals and learn more about the work Spring Farm Sanctuary does to rehabilitate and protect them.
“The general idea is just giving a classroom a 20-minute escape from their ‘new normal’ of virtual schooling,” said Robin Johnson, founder of Spring Farm Sanctuary. “They can take a field trip to see some beautiful animals and just enjoy a few minutes together.”
According to staff, the animals that will be on video will depend on where they are located on the farm during the video call. Students may have the opportunity to see goats, pigs, chickens, cows or sheep.
Spring Farm Sanctuary says the virtual field trip will be different depending on the age group of the students.
To learn more about scheduling a virtual field trip click here.
