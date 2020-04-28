Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a 57-year-old woman is dead after a head-on crash in Scott County Monday.
According to the state patrol, the incident happened in Cedar Lake Township at 7:20 a.m. A Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling northbound on Highway 13 and a Kia Soul was traveling southbound on the highway when both vehicles collided head-on.
The crash resulted in the Dodge van going off the roadway and rolling in the west ditch.
The driver of the van, a New Prague woman, was killed in the crash.
The driver of the Kia, a 22-year-old New Prague man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Robbinsdale.
Both were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not involved in the crash.
