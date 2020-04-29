



Best Buy plans to reopen 200 of its stores nationwide, and will be offering an in-store consultation service.

Early on in the pandemic, Best Buy closed its doors to shoppers and moved to a curbside pickup model for safety reasons. But starting in May, customers will be able to make a scheduled appointment to shop around the store with a sales associate who can answer their questions, at a proper distance. There will also be a limit to how many customers can be in the store at once.

Some of Best Buy’s products can be complicated purchases to make and company officials say they know that customers think its easier with an in-person store visit and a conversation with an expert to answer detailed questions.

With this new service, Best Buy plans to implement strict safety measures. Before each shift, employees will do a mandatory self-health check using an app developed by Best Buy to ensure they aren’t sick. They will also be required to wear protective gear on the job — including gloves and masks which the company will provide. Social distancing protocols will also be enforced with signage around the store, and employees will sanitize surfaces before and after each appointment.

Customers can make an appointment over the phone, online, through the Best Buy app or via live chat. And you can have their purchases delivered or brought out to their vehicle through the contactless curbside service. Best Buy also offer virtual in-home consultations.