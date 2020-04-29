



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials announced Wednesday that coronavirus (COVID-19) cases confirmed in the state has risen by 463, a new single-day high. There are now 4,644 confirmed cases so far.

Eighteen additional deaths were also reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 319.

Since the outbreak began in Minnesota early last month, more than 66,000 people have been tested for the respiratory illness, which first appeared in Wuhan, China, last year. Testing has increased over the last week, so that is also another factor in the rise in positive cases.

MORE STATISTICS: MDH’s Situation Update for Coronavirus Disease 2019

Currently, 320 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling COVID-19, with 119 in intensive care beds.

About half of the people who have contracted COVID-19 in Minnesota — 2,043 patients — have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation, health officials say.

On Tuesday, Minnesota saw its second biggest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases with 365 additional cases reported.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) continues to stress that not all suspected cases of COVID-19 are tested, so the data is not representative of the total number of Minnesotans who have had or have the virus.

MDH says 879 of the positive COVID-19 cases are health care workers.

Hennepin County has been affected the most so far, with 1,633 cases and 209 deaths.

Nobles County remains at the second-most cases in the state with 615. Nobles County is home to the JBS pork plant in Worthington, where an outbreak has been reported. MDH officials confirmed Wednesday that there are 239 cases confirmed among JBS workers.

“There is active testing going on in Worthington among JBS employees, so we’re going to see a jump in cases there. Nobles County is one of the current hot spots in the state,” MDH’s Doug Schultz said.

Ramsey County has the third-most cases with 332.

The MDH’s COVID-19 webpage also shows statistics for age, gender, race and ethnicity and more.

For most who get COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

In a press conference last week, Gov. Tim Walz told reporters that Minnesota hasn’t seen its peak yet. Minnesota’s current stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 4, but the governor has hinted that it may be extended. Wisconsin’s stay-at-home order runs through May 26.

CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.