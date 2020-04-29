



— Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is visiting Worthington, home of the JBS meat processing plant, a day after President Donald Trump ordered all meat plants to stay open.

The plant closed a week ago after a COVID-19 outbreak. Now the plant’s more than 2,000 employees could soon return to work, but safety concerns remain. Union leaders representing workers are asking for PPE and guidance from the administration before workers return to the job.

On Wednesday afternoon, Walz will be meeting with pork producers and union leaders representing meat plant workers. U.S. Congressman Collin Peterson, who is the chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, will also be there.

Worthington is located in Nobles County, which has the state’s second-highest amount of COVID-19 cases due to an outbreak at the JBS plant.

JBS makes up 4% of the country’s pork supply.

Industry experts have predicted a meat shortage reflected in limited options and higher prices. That was until President Trump signed an executive order to make meat processing plants critical infrastructure.

Therefore, meat processing plants have to stay open — or reopen in JBS’s case — despite COVID-19 outbreaks at several facilities across the Midwest.

On the same day as Walz’s visit, JBS’s Worthington plant had to euthanize 3,000 pigs. MDH has confirmed 239 works have so far tested positive at the plant.

Just got tough info from the MN Pork Producers Association. JBS’s Worthington plant euthanized ~3,000 pigs TODAY and sent them back to farmers to dispose. He hopes the number goes up so fewer farmers have to kill pigs themselves. Plant closed eight days ago. #wcco — Christiane Cordero (@ChristianeWCCO) April 29, 2020

Walz and Peterson will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. You can watch that live on WCCO and on CBSN Minnesota.