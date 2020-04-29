Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vice President Mike Pence returned to Minnesota Tuesday to tour Rochester’s Mayo Clinic to learn about a new coronavirus testing partnership. It didn’t happen without a bit of controversy. For national updates, follow CBS News’ live blog.
- 5:30 a.m.: In the global race to find a vaccine, Oxford University just jumped way ahead of the pack. Human testing is already underway, and scientists say they’re hopeful a coronavirus vaccine will be widely available by September.
- 5 a.m.: The U.S. coronavirus death toll is on course to hit 60,000 in the next 24 hours. Already COVID-19 has claimed more American lives than the Vietnam War.
- Yesterday: Check all of the headlines for Tuesday right here.
