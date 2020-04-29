COVID-19 In MN:Click here for the latest coronavirus (COVID-19) headlines:
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus In Minnesota, COVID-19, Latest Headlines, Minnesota News


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vice President Mike Pence returned to Minnesota Tuesday to tour Rochester’s Mayo Clinic to learn about a new coronavirus testing partnership. It didn’t happen without a bit of controversy. For national updates, follow CBS News’ live blog.

Comments