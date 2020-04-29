Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Costco on Wednesday announced that all workers and shoppers will be required to wear a mask or face covering starting next week in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The policy goes into effect on May 4.
According to Costco, this new requirement does not apply to children under the age of two or to individuals who are unable to wear a mask due to a medical condition.
The retail store says guests and members should still practice social distancing, even while wearing a face mask.
