MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Emotional support for those mourning loved ones is critical now more than ever. Grief is exacerbated by current anti-gathering restrictions.
During the pandemic, people can’t say goodbye to loved ones or they may have guilt about not having the funeral the deceased wanted. Now two websites, eCondolence.com and shiva.com, are offering free resources for those planning a distance funeral and supporting loved ones during a difficult time.
Here are some things you can do to help hurting loved ones.
Check-in frequently: send cards, emails, text messages or call those grieving frequently. It’s O.K. to leave voicemails and not expect a call back.
Send sympathy and care packages such as food or flowers. These meals and gifts provide nourishment and comfort.
Embrace and use technology. Know that your voice and face can help mourners through the grieving process.
Remember to listen. Sometimes, there is no better way to express condolences than by being there to listen. There are also sample sympathy messages on the website in case you don’t know what to say.
