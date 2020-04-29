Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –– A 56-year-old Minneapolis man has been arrested for probable cause attempted second-degree murder following an incident in Bloomington early Wednesday morning.
Bloomington police responded to a 911 call for help at about 6:45 a.m. to the 2600 block of 90th Street West.
Upon arrival, police discovered an unconscious adult female who showed signs of recent trauma. First responders performed life saving measures and she was transported to M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital where she remains in critical condition. Officers say the victim and suspect are related.
The man is currently in custody at the Bloomington Jail.
WCCO does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.
You must log in to post a comment.