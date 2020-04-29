(UPDATE: The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 43-year-old Jason Miller of Prior Lake.)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Champlin say a man is dead after an accident involving a construction vehicle Saturday night.
According to the Champlin Police Department, emergency crews responded around 12:45 a.m. to the 11200 block of Aquila Drive after reports of an overturned Bobcat behind a Dairy Queen.
When emergency crews arrived, they worked to get the Bobcat tipped upright again. The victim, a 43-year-old Prior Lake man, was found dead inside.
Investigators believe the bucket was fully extended and tipped over because the man was on a hill. Officials say debris got up inside the Bobcat.
According to police, witnesses say the construction vehicle had been there since at least since 10 p.m.
No additional details are available at this time.
