



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday that he’s extending the stay-at-home order to May 18, but is easing the limitations on many companies and small businesses.

Stores can begin to offer curbside delivery or pick-up beginning Monday, but they should offer online payment, if possible. And all employees and in-store customers should wear masks, at the very least.

Personal services like salons and barbers need to stay closed, but they can now sell hair products for pick-up. Heather Shaver is an independent stylist at Salon Concepts in St. Louis Park.

“I have been a men’s hair specialist for four-and-a-half years now, so I don’t sell as much product as other stylists would,” Shaver said.

Shaver’s disappointed salons have to continue to stay closed for another two weeks.

“We were all set to go and this is just that many more appointments we have to push back and reschedule,” Shaver said.

Pet groomers can reopen under this new executive order. Keith Miller, who owns the Pampered Pooch and Bubbly Paw in St. Louis Park, says he’s ready to reopen on Monday, but with modifications to their service.

“Drop your dog off, we’ll take it inside and then we’re going to FaceTime you and we’ll talk about how you want to groom so you’re still getting the human interaction,” Miller said.

He wrote letters and made calls to his state representatives to push for his business to reopen, arguing many dogs require grooming for their health.

“We’ve rescheduled over 500 appointments,” Miller said.

Mall of America plans on doing curbside retail as well. A mall spokesperson says all pickups will be delegated to the north entrance starting on Monday. Click here for a list of their stores participating in curbside pick-up.

