



The Minnesota State Fair is disputing social media posts that claim this year’s fair has been canceled due to the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have been made aware of posts circulating throughout social media that are disseminating rumors & false information,” the Minnesota State Fair’s Twitter account posted. “The State Fair has not be (sic) canceled.”

IMPORTANT: We have been made aware of posts circulating throughout social media that are disseminating rumors & false information. The State Fair has not be canceled. All official, accurate and up-to-date info will be shared directly from us: https://t.co/e6mKdbd9cR. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/kwkVhtz3B1 — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) April 30, 2020

The fraudulent post made the following claim: “After careful consideration, it is with a heavy heart that the Minnesota State Fair Board has decided to cancel ‘The Great Minnesota Get Together.’ This decision was made with the health and safety of our participants, vendors, and sponsors in mind. With that being said it is even harder for us to announce that there will not be any refunds or transfers made of previously purchased tickets. There just is not enough money, though we hope we can make it return August 30th-September 6th 2021.”

The status of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair has been up in the air ever since the stay-at-home order was issued by Gov. Tim Walz. (That order, which ends next week, will be addressed by Walz on Thursday, with some expecting it to be extended.)

Last week, the fair’s general manager, Jerry Hammer, said that they’re not considering pushing the fair back, shortening it or imposing significant restrictions on fair-goers, meaning it will either happen as normal or it will be canceled outright.