MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The organization behind Give to the Max Day is urging Minnesotans to give to local nonprofits and schools next week as many are struggling to fundraise amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a partnership with Gov. Tim Walz, GiveMN announced Thursday that next week (May 1 – 8) will be #GiveAtHomeMinnesota.
“Nonprofits and schools provide a safety net for our communities during this crisis and all year round, and many of our smaller community-led organizations have less than three months’ reserve in their budget,” said Jake Blumberg, GiveMN’s executive director, in a statement. “They are only able to continue their mission-driven work thanks to generous donors, and we’re asking Minnesotans to give as they are able to help organizations’ essential work continue.”
GiveMN says those who donate during #GiveAtHomeMinnesota will have a chance to have their contributions boosted thanks to $68,000 in bonus grants made available by the Bush Foundation and U.S. Bank. Every hour during the fundraising drive, $250 will be awarded to donors through “Golden Ticket” drawings. Additionally, $2,500 will be awarded at the end of each campaign day.
The governor is urging Minnesotans to give generously during the virtual fundraiser.
“When Minnesotans face tough times, we consistently come together to help build each other up,” Walz said, in a statement. “Generosity is part of our shared culture.”
You must log in to post a comment.