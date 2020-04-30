Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans expect to learn Thursday how the state’s stay-at-home order will change. As it stands currently, the order is set to expire next week. Meanwhile, the federal government says it will not extend its social distancing guidelines, which were set to expire Thursday.
Here are the latest headlines in the COVID-19 pandemic:
- 6:51 a.m.: GiveMN announces #GiveAtHomeMN, a fundraising event for local nonprofits and schools to run from May 1 through May 8.
- 4:32 a.m.:Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease specialist, is optimistic about the ability of the antiviral drug remdesivir to shorten the time it takes seriously ill patients to recover from COVID-19.
